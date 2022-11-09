Keybank National Association OH Sells 935 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $64,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $199.01 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.18.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

