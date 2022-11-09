Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

