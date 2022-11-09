Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 220 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $174.09 and a 12-month high of $241.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.11.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

