Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 47,802 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,802 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

LUMN stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

