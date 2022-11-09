14,679 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $73,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

NYSE MGY opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

