Keybank National Association OH Has $767,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 301,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

