Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 27.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 8.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.69.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of -91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

