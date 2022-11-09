Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 591.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.8 %

DAR opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

About Darling Ingredients



Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

