Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.