Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 2,417 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Barclays upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

