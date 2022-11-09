State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 430 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Paycom Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $516.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

