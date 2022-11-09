Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in eBay were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $97,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 904,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 667,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

