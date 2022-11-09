Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,774 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,413,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,679 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

