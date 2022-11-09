Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.84 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

