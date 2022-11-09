Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,308. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

