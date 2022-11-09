BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Guggenheim raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $189.13 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $392.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

