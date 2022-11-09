Roy E. Stevens Sells 1,515 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

