abrdn plc Purchases 1,383 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

abrdn plc increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.