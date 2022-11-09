Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €265.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €265.00 ($265.00) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €255.00 ($255.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays set a €278.00 ($278.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($305.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($324.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of MUV2 stock opened at €279.10 ($279.10) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €254.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €235.41. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of €166.59 ($166.59) and a 52 week high of €198.95 ($198.95).

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

