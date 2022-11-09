Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($280.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MUV2. Barclays set a €278.00 ($278.00) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($300.00) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €246.00 ($246.00) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($243.00) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($325.00) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, October 21st.

MUV2 stock opened at €279.10 ($279.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €254.16 and a 200-day moving average of €235.41. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of €166.59 ($166.59) and a fifty-two week high of €198.95 ($198.95).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

