Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 473,605 shares.The stock last traded at $105.21 and had previously closed at $104.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.76.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.