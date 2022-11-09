Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 722,664 shares.The stock last traded at $27.78 and had previously closed at $25.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

