Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 722,664 shares.The stock last traded at $27.78 and had previously closed at $25.70.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.
Syneos Health Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
