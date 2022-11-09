Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 594,654 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $17.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.