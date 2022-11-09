Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $162.80 and last traded at $164.41. 4,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 536,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

