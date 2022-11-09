Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,287 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $142,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 170.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,134,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 715,037 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 235,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $751,113. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

HBAN opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

