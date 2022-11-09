35,494 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDUP. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ThredUp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. ThredUp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on ThredUp to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

