Ascent Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,638 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 97.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,476 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after buying an additional 573,854 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

NYSE:MAS opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.