Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 13.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 0.3 %

DMF opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Further Reading

