State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,350 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,391 shares of company stock worth $14,829,906. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $269.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.28. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

