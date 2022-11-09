State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,806 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 146.5% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.97. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $152.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

