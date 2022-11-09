Ascent Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FDS stock opened at $422.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.61.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

