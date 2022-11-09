State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Masco worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after acquiring an additional 573,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,316,000 after acquiring an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Masco Stock Up 2.2 %

Masco Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

