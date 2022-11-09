State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.50 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Jacobs Solutions worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

NYSE J opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.