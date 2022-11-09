Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 7.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 5.86 and a 1 year high of 27.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.09.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

