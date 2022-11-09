Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

