State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,624 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of FMC worth $17,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
FMC Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of FMC stock opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.99.
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
