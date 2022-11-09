Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $726.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Articles

