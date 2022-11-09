Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 32.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth $5,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Stock Performance

Diversey stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diversey Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.