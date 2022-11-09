State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $17,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,235. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

