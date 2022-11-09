Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 561.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

MHF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

