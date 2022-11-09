Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 17,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MUE opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.