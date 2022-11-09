10,875 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $3,778,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 62.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 841,244 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 65,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $590,593.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,860. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.