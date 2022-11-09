Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 496.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,638 shares of company stock worth $1,091,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.