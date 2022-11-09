iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iStar worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iStar by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iStar by 1,242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 341,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 316,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG lifted its position in iStar by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 685,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 224,660 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

iStar Trading Down 0.9 %

iStar Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $875.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

iStar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.