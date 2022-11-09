18,002 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $82,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,184.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $610,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,202 shares of company stock worth $2,179,739. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 124.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

