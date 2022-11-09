Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

