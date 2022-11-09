Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 9,464 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth $47,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CIK stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

