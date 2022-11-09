Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 46.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 280.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

