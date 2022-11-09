Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,300 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,598,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 887.7% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 460,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after buying an additional 428,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 268,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.