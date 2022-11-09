Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CANO. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 201,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CANO opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. Analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

